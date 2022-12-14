ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Police report the arrests followed investigations into separate shoplifting complaints from businesses throughout the Capital Region. Police report Galarneau and Laprade worked together to steal items from businesses over 20 times since June.
Charges for James Galarneau
- Four counts of petit larceny
- Three counts of sixth degree conspiracy
- Second degree scheme to defraud
Charges for Megan M. Laprade
- Four counts of petit larceny
- Three counts of sixth degree conspiracy
- Fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Second degree scheme to defraud
According to police, both were arrested in Rotterdam, NY, and transported to SP Saratoga, SP Schodack, and SP Stamford for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the courts on a later date and released.