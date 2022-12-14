ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.

Police report the arrests followed investigations into separate shoplifting complaints from businesses throughout the Capital Region. Police report Galarneau and Laprade worked together to steal items from businesses over 20 times since June.

Charges for James Galarneau

Four counts of petit larceny

Three counts of sixth degree conspiracy

Second degree scheme to defraud

Charges for Megan M. Laprade

Four counts of petit larceny

Three counts of sixth degree conspiracy

Fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second degree scheme to defraud

According to police, both were arrested in Rotterdam, NY, and transported to SP Saratoga, SP Schodack, and SP Stamford for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the courts on a later date and released.