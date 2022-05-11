ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced a new paint recycling program for households and businesses to safely dispose of unwanted paint. The New York State Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is operated by PaintCare.

“Paint products can harm the environment if not managed properly,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “New York State’s Paint Stewardship Program will simplify the process for those looking to dispose of paint by providing a collection network of paint retailers, local government facilities, and reuse stores at more than 300 drop-off sites across the state.”

The program accepts leftover latex and oil-based paints. The program is funded by a consumer PaintCare Fee on the sale of all new paint in the state.

Drop-off locations accept up to five gallons per customer per visit, with some sites accepting more. Dropped-off paint should be in the original containers with intact labels that identify the product. Businesses, organizations, and households with more than 100 gallons of paint can request free pick-up at their location.

New Yorkers are asked to call PaintCare sites before dropping off paint to ensure they are open and can accept the types and amounts of paint for recycling. The sites are available year-round.

Drop-off locations in the Capital Region

Albany

Herzogs Paint Centers, 1343 Central Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Sherwin-Williams, 130 Wolf Road. Accepts up to five gallons.

Latham

Sherwin-Williams, 193 Troy Schenectady Road. Accepts up to five gallons.

PPG Paints, 1 Avis Drive. Accepts up to five gallons.

Herzogs Paint Centers, 898 New Loudon Road. Accepts up to five gallons.

Guilderland

Sherwin-Williams, 2080 Western Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Schenectady

Sherwin-Williams, 1702 State Street. Accepts up to five gallons.

East Greenbush

Sherwin-Williams, 596 Columbia Turnpike. Accepts up to five gallons.

Delmar

Sherwin-Williams, 180 Delaware Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Rexford

Clifton Park Transfer Station, 217 Vischer Ferry Road. Accepts up to 100 gallons.

Clifton Park

Sherwin-Williams, 629 Plank Road. Accepts up to five gallons.

Saratoga Springs

Sherwin-Williams, 226 Washington Street. Accepts up to five gallons.

South Glens Falls

Noble Ace Hardware, 80 William Street. Accepts up to five gallons.

Queensbury

Sherwin-Williams, 736 Glen Street. Accepts up to five gallons.

Salem

A and J Enterprises Pro, 7 Thomas Street. Accepts up to five gallons.

Amsterdam

Sherwin-Williams, 4908 Route 30. Accepts up to five gallons.

Johnstown

Noble Ace Hardware, 130 South Comrie Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Sherwin-Williams, 222 North Comrie Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Gloversville

Kingsboro Lumber Company, 17 Meadow Street. Accepts up to 10 to 20 gallons.

Chatham

Herringtons, 6 Depot Square. Accepts up to five gallons.

Hudson

Herringtons, 1 Graham Avenue. Accepts up to five gallons.

Catskill