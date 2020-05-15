Paesan’s now selling pizzas across the U.S.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pizza lovers across the United States will now be able to get their hands on frozen pies from a local pizza chain.

Paesan’s Pizza said their frozen pizza will now be shipping to anywhere across the country, and the restaurant claims it can please even the pickiest people.

The pizzas come in a variety of options, including cheese, white broccoli and Brooklyn Cob.

Paesan’s frozen pizza was recently reviewed by David Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

