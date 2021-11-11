Owners speak after truck crashes into their Delmar store

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of the 5th Corner Goods and Gifts spent the day cleaning up debris after last night’s crash into their store front.

Danielle Obernesser is thankful to be alive and unhurt after a truck reversed into her store while she was inside working behind the counter.

“The room was full of smoke— I thought it was smoke. It was dust from the brick. When that settled I called 911. I tried to get out the door to get to them. I could see they were moving and the fire department arrived and they were okay,” explained Obernesser.

According to Bethlehem Police, 89 year-old Jerome Raeder, of Prattsville, was traveling south on Kenwood Avenue and attempted to turn right on Delaware Avenue. After worrying he wouldn’t make it due to traffic barricades, he put his truck in reverse. His foot then slipped from the break onto the gas petal, crashing into the storefront. No customers were inside at the time.

“Everything just went flying back. Bricks and glass,” explained Ricky Talmage, co-owner of the store.

Still shaken after the event, the co-owners have been going through their home décor and jewelry inventory to see what’s salvageable.

“Everybody in our community— people we know, customers, people we don’t know, so many people have reached out just to offer support. People are like oh, I can help clean up, or just people offering their prayers and their comfort, it’s been amazing,” said Talmage.

The owners said they want to open a pop up shop and continue to sell their goods during the holiday season.