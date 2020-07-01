Owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady arrested on Menacing charge

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business owner was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot protesters near his shop.

David Elmendorf, 35, is the owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady. Allegations have recently surfaced that claim he wasn’t paying his employees and that he used the N-word. As a result, protesters have been outside his ice cream shop for the past week.

On Tuesday, protesters were marching in the street near Bumpy’s when one said they were hit by a car. Then, they said Elmendorf threatened to shoot him.

Video from one of the protesters shows the ice cream shop owner getting out of his vehicle with what appears to be a gun. Schenectady police, as well as the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, had the road blocked off. Helicopters also scanned the area.

According to police, Elmendorf left the scene in a vehicle but was stopped by Niskayuna police a short distance away. He was detained, and a pellet gun was found in the vehicle.

Elmendorf was arrested and charged with two counts of Menacing in the Second Degree.

Protesters said they are not stopping until the ice cream shop is shut down, and police said they are monitoring the situation.

Elmendorf is expected to be released on an appearance ticket.

