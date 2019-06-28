Owl rescued by North Greenbush officers

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last Friday, North Greenbush officers responded to a report of an own in distress because it was caught in the netting of a soccer goal.

Photo provided by North Greenbush Police Department

The owl had gotten caught overnight and was stuck there during heavy rain showers that had come through the region.

Two officers responded to the call seeking to help the animal in distress. ENCON Officer J. Cox and North Greenbush Police Officer J. Gervais responded to ensure the owl could be cared for if he had gotten injured during the ordeal.

Photo provided by North Greenbush Police Department

Getting the owl free was not as simple as it seemed since it was in a stressful situation and could have become aggressive towards the officers.

It took several minutes, but the officers were able to get the owl’s legs and wing free from the netting without injuring it. Once free, the owl walked around for a few minutes to dry his feathers before flying away.