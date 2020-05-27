Overturned tractor trailer closes State Route 203 in Kinderhook

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor trailer is in the hospital after a an accident in Columbia County on Tuesday.

The accident took place just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 203 in the Town of Kinderhook.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was trying to negotiate a corner when the right side tires left the roadway causing the tractor trailer to overturn on the highway.

The driver needed to be extricated from the truck and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with leg injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Police said the tractor trailer was headed toward Queens, N.Y., and was hauling a cement deck structure used for parking garages.

The accident remains under investigation.

State Route 203 remained closed late Tuesday night while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer and the cement deck. The sheriffs office says that the road has since reopened.

