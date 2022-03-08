COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to watch for overnight lane closures on the Northway on Wednesday. The DOT will be repairing potholes between Route 20 in Guilderland and the Twin Bridges.

The repairs are scheduled to take place between 12:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. DOT said the left two lanes will be closed.

DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

