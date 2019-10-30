Over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns on display in small NY village

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you love all things Halloween, you have to drive south of Albany to a little village with a big display.

It’s the time of year when people like to scream and carve pumpkins. And just a stone’s throw away from Sleepy Hollow is a pumpkin palooza that squashes the competition.

“You have to see it to believe it.”

Say hello to The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

“So there’s more than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns on display,” Rob Schweitzer said. “You know, we try to do big; we try to go very big here at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.”

A merry-go-round. A sea serpent. A huge spider web — all made of pumpkins.

“I can’t believe that each of these pumpkins is different and each one is so great, and there’s thousands and thousands of them.”

Fifteen artists create the magic for the 175,000 people who visit Van Cortland Manor each fall. Some of them are famous.

“We’ve had Martha Stewart through here several times,” Schweitzer said. “We’ve had Ben Still here. We’ve had David Letterman here. We’ve had a lot of people, lot of famous people, here over the years.”

There’s a church, an art museum, some soup, and a bridge. It takes volunteers three hours each day to light all the pumpkins, but it’s all in fun.

Every turn reveals something new, so grab your sweetie, give your torch a raise, and take a stroll through the Blaze.