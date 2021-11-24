Over 600 Thanksgiving meals to be given away in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Open Door Mission of Glens Falls will be giving away over 600 Thanksgiving meals on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. The meals were provided by Essity, a hygiene and health company with manufacturing operations in South Glens Falls and Greenwich.

The meals will be given out from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Open Door Mission of Glens Falls, 226 Warren Street.

“The Open Door Mission exists to serve people at their point of need, and we could not do that without the support of partners like Essity,” said Matthew Waddilove, spokesperson for the Open Door Mission. “Essity has provided us with much needed hygiene products, as well as their most recent donation that will provide 633 meals for people in need that we serve here at the Mission.”

The donation is part of Essity’s initiative to feed 11,000 people across the country this Thanksgiving by making meal donations on behalf of its employees in each of the U.S. markets where Essity has operations.