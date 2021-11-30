Over 5,000 pairs of socks donated to local homeless shelters as part of ‘Socktober’ campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 5,000 pairs of brand new socks were donated to five local homeless shelters as part of the national “Socktober” campaign. Staff from the St. Peter’s Health Partners’ Environmental Services Department teamed up with Equinox to deliver the socks on Giving Tuesday, November 30.

During the month of October, collection bins were stationed at all five St. Peter’s campuses. People were able to donate brand new pairs of socks and be apart of this generosity.

“It’s the number one requested item for homeless shelters and the least donated item so we’re expecting them all to go to use. We’re happy to give and we’re glad to be able to coordinate this today on Giving Tuesday,” said Kevin Little, Director of Environmental Services at Samaritan Hospital.

The socks will be donated to:

Equinox Shelter in Albany

Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany

Unity House of Troy

Joseph’s House and Shelter in Troy

The City Mission in Schenectady

Bethesda House in Schenectady

The socks will continue to be delivered to local homeless shelters on December 1.