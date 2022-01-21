Over $400K awarded to Capital Region addiction prevention services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over $421,000 has been awarded to addiction prevention organizations throughout the Capital Region. The funding will support prevention providers who had their services negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like many New Yorkers, my family has been affected by addiction,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Expanding support services for those dealing with addiction is as vital as ever as we battle the opioid crisis. We will continue to work with local partners to boost preventative measures and treatment to help set New Yorkers on the path to recovery.”

Hochul said many providers had to pivot from in-person services to using remote and virtual services during the pandemic, which presented challenges. Providers can use these awards to create new services or to support delivery of existing services and update programs. It can also be used to upgrade IT systems and videoconferencing platforms.

Capital Region recipients

Addictions Care Center of Albany Inc., $54,173

University at Albany Center for Behavioral Health Promotion and Applied Research, $70,000

Rensselaer County Department of Mental Health, $61,000

Franklin Community Center, Inc., Saratoga Springs, $8,990

The Alcohol and Substance Abuse Prevention Council of Saratoga County, $70,000

Council for Prevention, Inc., Hudson Falls, $19,960

HFM Prevention Council, Johnstown, $40,972

Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties, $37,500

Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., $59,000

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports is administering the funding. A full list of recipients can be found on the New York State website.