Over $1B stolen in MyPayrollHR scandal

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New details were revealed in the MyPayrollHR scandal.

The New York Attorney General said former CEO Michael Mann laundered more than $1 billion in stolen funds from employers, employees and financing companies between 2016 and 2019.

Mann was convicted in court earlier this week and faces up to 24 years in state prison. He has been ordered to pay over $100 million in restitution to victims of the scandal, including about $47 million at the time of his sentencing in December.

