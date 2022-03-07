ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizations have requested a total of $141 million in Albany American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. However, only $25 million in funding is available.

Of the 147 proposals:

$48.1 million was requested for housing, transportation, and community revitalization (total available: $8 million)

$35.4 million was requested for education, workforce, and human services (total available: $7 million)

$26.8 million was requested for supporting the public health response (total available: $4 million)

$17.4 million was requested for small business support (total available: $3 million)

$13.1 million was requested for travel, tourism, hospitality, and arts recovery (total available: $3 million)

According to the city, about 52% of applications were submitted by non-profit organizations, 16.5% were submitted by businesses, 23.8% were submitted by city departments, and 7.8% were submitted by others.

The pre-application deadline was March 1. However, the pre-application portal closes on Friday, March 11 at midnight. Applications received after March 1 will only be considered if funding is left over after the initial evaluation process.

The city said community and civic leaders will review the proposals and provide feedback to the city’s ARPA Leadership Team. The Leadership Team will review the proposals and feedback, and then invite select proposals to submit full applications for further review. Proposals will be scored on a variety of criteria, including equity, collaboration, and sustainability.

If you would like to submit a proposal or help with the evaluation process, you can visit the City of Albany website.