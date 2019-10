MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents in one local school district are being warned about an illness going around the elementary school.

According to Mechanicville’s superintendent, 106 students called out sick on Wednesday, and 38 of them had a stomach ailment.

Staff spent the afternoon cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, cafeteria tables, water fountains and bathrooms.

Parents were sent letters and were reminded to not send their kids to school if they are sick.