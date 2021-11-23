Over $1 million awarded to help Capital Region farmers protect waterways

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About $1.4 million has been awarded to help farmers in Rensselaer and Montgomery Counties keep pollutants out of waterways. The funding has been awarded to County Soil and Water Conservation Districts on behalf of the farms.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $14 million was awarded to protect clean water across the state. The funding will support agricultural water quality conservation projects and was provided through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.

“New York continues to take decisive action to protect access to clean water across the state,” said Hochul. “This money will go towards fulfilling both those goals by encouraging the implementation of cost-effective waterway protection and reducing our carbon footprint.”

The farms will take on environmental planning and implement systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. This could include vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage, and other conservation measures.

In the Capital Region:

$235,589 was awarded to the Rensselaer County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Moordenerkill Watershed. This project will: Construct two roofed, heavy-use areas to reduce sediment and nutrient runoff Mitigate nutrient runoff through a bunk silage runoff separator with a central waste facility and vegetative treatment area

$289,098 was awarded to the Rensselaer County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Browns Brook-Hoosick River Watershed. This project will: Employ strategies that will reduce nutrient and sediment runoff from the farm to the watershed Implement management strategies to reduce nutrient and sediment loading and mitigate erosion Address concerns related to an impaired watershed

$690,429 was awarded to the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Lower Canajoharie Creek Watershed. This project will: Expand and improve an existing manure storage facility to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff Install a process wash water management system to eliminate significant amounts of processed water from running toward a nearby stream and negatively impacting groundwater Assist in the reduction of nutrient and sediment runoff through controlling access and hardening a cattle access route

$237,846 was awarded to the Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District to work with one farm in the Zimmerman Creek-Mohawk River Watershed. This project will: Expand and improve a covered barnyard manure storage to improve on-farm nutrient management and reduce runoff Reduce nutrient and sediment runoff and erosion by fencing heifers out of an on-farm stream Plan a strategic stream crossing in areas that will have less impact to the stream bank, further reducing nutrient and sediment runoff and stream bank erosion



For a complete list of projects awarded, you can visit the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website.