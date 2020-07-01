Outdoor and indoor activities kick off in the Capital Region for Phase Four

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region was cleared to kick off Phase Four of reopening on Wednesday. This allows low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment, film and TV production, higher education and professional sports operations to resume and reopen.

Via Aquarium was one of the many places to open their doors for the first time in months. Manager Tom Lavin said they have taken a lot of precautionary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The animals need to be taken care of, so we need the guests to come in for the revenue. Since being closed, the animals and the staff have missed our guests quite a bit,” said Lavin.

Lavin said, at this time, only 25 percent capacity is allowed. He said it can be anywhere from 150 to 200 people at a time. All guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering.

“We have a new exit that we are using for all our guests. We are using our group exit as an entrance and exit. We also have, unfortunately, had to shut down some of our interactive exhibits,” said he.

The Via Aquarium has put a unique spin on staying six feet apart.

“We have some facts posted around the aquarium to promote social distancing. For instance, one sign said it takes two days for a pencil urchin to move six feet apart,” said Lavin.

Tickets for the aquarium will now be sold in two-hour, timed pre-set blocks. Guests will need to reserve their exploration time and arrive during that time.

Across the Capital Region, places like the East Greenbush Funplex Fun Park got to take a swing at reopening on Wednesday as well.

“Phase Four for us is just a partial opening. We are only opening our golf course and our batting cages. The other activities we still have to wait for now,” Theresa Popp, Funplex Fun Park Office Manager.

Many families said they are happy to participate in some summer activities once again.

While Phase Four of the state’s reopening process begins, some business are waiting to properly reopen. The New York Museum in downtown Albany said they do not currently have a date for reopening.

A representative from the New York State Education Department said:

“We are actively working on a reopening plan and will announce a reopening date as soon as it is determined and when the facility is fully prepared to meet the mandatory reopening guidelines established by New York State.”

The New York Museum said virtual and remote services and programs have been offered by the State Museum, State Library and State Archives throughout the pandemic and will continue to be offered to the public.

