Outcry over tree removal outside Middleburgh school

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “The trees represent human lives. Lives that have that been lost or human lives that have done significant things at our school.”

Stormie Augustine is talking about trees which once stood outside the Middleburgh Jr. Sr. High School. For decades, the two rows of stately trees welcomed visitors and students as they made their way up the sidewalk and into the front entrance.

But now half are gone. Cut down. And it’s not sitting well with Middleburgh alums like Stormie.

She said many of the trees were planted in memory of students or staff who passed away. Her class planted one tree in honor of a classmate who drowned.

“It’s, to me, disgusting that someone could do that without talking to our community to see how we feel about it. We planted trees ourselves out of our own funding in memory of our student that we lost and a principal who had retired.”

Judging by the Facebook posts, the outcry over the trees has been pretty big in the small Schoharie County community. There’s even a petition calling for the removal of the district superintendent, who currently has more than trees on his mind as he is challenged with the coronavirus pandemic and figuring out how the next school year will look.

“I didn’t think that there was going to be this hightened visceral emotional response to the tree removal,” said Superintendent Brian Dunn.

Dunn told NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker that the tree removal was part of a $15 million improvement project, which includes a new front sidewalk.

“You know, trees die and trees become a liability at a certain point. Two of those big trees were being held up by steel cables. The team thought that right now was the right time to do it. And I certainly regret any bad feelings about it.”

He said the trees were not memorialized with any plaques, but that only one of the felled trees is thought to have been planted in anyone’s memory.

“We haven’t done a great job in properly memorializing things like trees, and that’s one of the things we are looking to fix. We have no plan on removing other trees. In fact, we are looking to plant new ones to replace the old ones.”

