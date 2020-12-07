OSHA sends notices to Albany Med for COVID-19 investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — OSHA sent Albany Medical Center two notices demanding answers about COVID-19 protocol at the hospital involving personal protective equipment or employees who become sick with the coronavirus.

The notices come days after the New York State Nurses Association filed an OSHA complaint against Albany Med. The complaint alleges the hospital forced nurses to use N95 masks repeatedly over a period of 20 shifts. Shifts can last 12 or more hours.

OSHA has given Albany Med until December 11 and December 14 to answer their questions.