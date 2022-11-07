ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the area! The famous hot dog on wheels will be at multiple events the week of November 6 throughout the Capital Region.

The Wienermobile will be at the following events,

November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 432 State Street, Schenectady

November 11: Shenendehowa High School Veterans Day Dash, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 970 NY-146, Clifton Park

November 12: Craft Fair for Canines, 1 to 3 p.m., 2 Douglas Street, Wynantskill Girl Scout Troop 1165 Spaghetti Fundraiser, 6 to 7 p.m., 520 Pawling Avenue, Troy

November 13: Schenectady Green Market, 10 a.m. to noon, 105 Jay Street, Schenectady



The know more about the history of the Wienermobile click here. Have fun “ketching up” with your favorite hot dog!