OrthoNY opens new location with COVID-19 in mind

Local
Posted: / Updated:
OrthoNY Clifton Park

OrthoNY’s latest location will be in Clifton Park. It will be the first location to house all services under one roof. (OrthoNY)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — OrthoNY’s latest location will be in Clifton Park. It will be the first location to house all services under one roof.

Associates from OrthoNY, elected officials and developers of the property came together for the grand opening on Thursday. The new facility keeps COVID-19 precautions in mind.

The 40,000 sq. ft. building includes a general clinic, pain management services, imaging, physical therapy and urgent care. There are also some special features such as heated sidewalks at each entry point and updated heating and ventilation systems.

OrthoNY hired roughly 50 new positions for the location and are looking to hire about 20 more.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report