OrthoNY opens new location with COVID-19 in mind

OrthoNY’s latest location will be in Clifton Park. It will be the first location to house all services under one roof. (OrthoNY)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — OrthoNY’s latest location will be in Clifton Park. It will be the first location to house all services under one roof.

Associates from OrthoNY, elected officials and developers of the property came together for the grand opening on Thursday. The new facility keeps COVID-19 precautions in mind.

The 40,000 sq. ft. building includes a general clinic, pain management services, imaging, physical therapy and urgent care. There are also some special features such as heated sidewalks at each entry point and updated heating and ventilation systems.

OrthoNY hired roughly 50 new positions for the location and are looking to hire about 20 more.

LATEST STORIES