Order sought to let unvaccinated kids attend school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of parents gathered at the Albany County Courthouse to challenge the state’s elimination of religious exemptions to vaccines for students.

A judge declined to immediately rule on whether to let unvaccinated children go back to school after lawyers argued against the change being enforced.

Parents said the changes will keep close to 26,000 kids out of schools and daycares all over the state.

Lawmakers did away with the non-medical exemptions in June following the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in New York.