Opposing sides spar at flavored tobacco ban hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County lawmakers are looking at an all-out ban of flavored tobacco products in an effort to curb teen vaping.

This comes as Massachusetts and New York State have ordered bans on vaping and flavored e-liquids respectively.

At Guilderland High School vape detectors are installed. 50 incidents of students vaping on campus were documented last year.

“That’s just scratching the surface of how many are actually doing it,” said Assistant Principal Brian Mazza.

Mazza joined others outside the Albany County Court House to push for the flavored tobacco ban.

Buying tobacco under 21 is already illegal in Albany County. Local vape shop owner Charlene Harris said the focus should be on enforcement of existing laws.

“Adults are being punished because they haven’t done a good job of enforcement,” Harris said. “This problem is an enforcement issue. The laws are in place to protect the youth from obtaining tobacco products,” she continued.