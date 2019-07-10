Lily Saratoga giving away free dresses to military brides, first responders

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lily Saratoga is participating with Brides Across America in Operation Wedding Gown to give military and first responder brides in the Capital Region the chance to take home a free wedding dress.

The event is organized by national nonprofit Brides Across America, which puts on events twice a year in a national giveaway that many bridal salons participate in across the country. To date, the organization has collected over 24,000 donated dresses and given to women-focused charities nationwide.

Friday, July 12 at Lily Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, women who are active military, veterans or first responders, or those marrying into these families can get a free wedding dress.

Brides must register in advance at this link

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play