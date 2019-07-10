Lily Saratoga giving away free dresses to military brides, first responders

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lily Saratoga is participating with Brides Across America in Operation Wedding Gown to give military and first responder brides in the Capital Region the chance to take home a free wedding dress.

The event is organized by national nonprofit Brides Across America, which puts on events twice a year in a national giveaway that many bridal salons participate in across the country. To date, the organization has collected over 24,000 donated dresses and given to women-focused charities nationwide.

Friday, July 12 at Lily Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, women who are active military, veterans or first responders, or those marrying into these families can get a free wedding dress.

Brides must register in advance at this link.