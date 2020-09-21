‘Operation Clear Track’ announced in U.S. and Canada for Rail Safety Week

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be joining forces with first responder agencies in the U.S. and Canada Monday for “Operation Clear Track,” which is reportedly the single largest rail-safety initiative in North America.

The initiative is coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada. These incidents reportedly seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week from September 21-27.

“Train Track incidents should be avoidable; we encourage everyone in and around Montgomery

County to be aware of and to respect the tracks that travel through our county. Please pay

attention to any signage that is provided and understand that being on the tracks in any area

unless an approved public crossing is against the law,” stated Montgomery County Sheriff

Jeffery T. Smith.

“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the

importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,”

said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, first responder agencies will be participating in a virtual event this year. For additional information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES