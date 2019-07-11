Opening Day at the Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gates are opening at the Saratoga Race Course Thursday morning to kick off the 40-day meet.

According to the New York Racing Association, the course opened 150 years ago and was named one of the world’s greatest sporting venues by Sports Illustrated.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the track for the first day of horse racing. There are ten races planned for the day, including the Grade 3 Schuylerville Stakes and Grade 3 Quick Call Stakes.

NEWS10 ABC is live at the track all morning, at noon and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will be special guests, interesting stories and a wrap-up of all the racing action from day one.