WARWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, The Hudson Valley Flim Commission announces a casting call for an upcoming comedy feature film in the Hudson Valley. Filming will begin on June 6 through early June.

‘Theater Camp’ will be a feature film about a kids’ Theater Camp. The film producers are seeking all ethnicities, types, ages, and genders to play featured campers, stage kids, dancers, singers, and background roles. In addition to featured roles such as the Gossip. All roles will be paid.

$182 for Union

$120/8 for Nonunion

Stipend for pre-employment Covid test

Additional roles will be cast for parents, stage performers, students, and more. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Those hired for this production will need to have their vaccination cards and will be checked by the casting company COVID-19 team. Mandatory vaccination was set by the producers of this film.

Children 11 and Under Must be Vaccinated.

Children 12 and Over Must be Vaccinated and Boosted.

To apply, visit the Hudson Valley casting company’s website.