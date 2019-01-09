Open auditions for the #518Gives Fundraiser

Calling all Choral groups, soloists, specialty acts and dance troupes, you can audition for the #518gives Fundraiser to benefit the Center for Disability Services on Saturday, January 12. Auditions will be held From noon to 4 p.m., at Colonie Center in Center Court. Performers may audition only one piece with a three minute limit. The fundraiser airs live on FOX23 on January 27, 2019, the entire News10 team will host the event.

The #518gives Fundraiser is the largest annual benefit and public awareness event for the Center for Disability Services and its divisions. The Center’s mission is to enable and empower people, primarily those with disabilities, to lead healthy and enriched lives.

Call 518-944-2107 or email coleman@cfdsny.org to schedule an audition.