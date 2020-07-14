Online reservation system launched by Saratoga County DMV

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County residents can schedule an appointment for the DMV online.
Previously, scheduling an appointment could only be done by calling each individual location. The process was streamlined to make it easier for customers in need of services.
“Since June 15, our offices have performed thousands of in-person transactions by appointment in a safe and responsible manner at our Ballston Spa and Clifton Park locations. This accomplishment has been due to the hard work, diligence and dedication of our Saratoga County DMV staff and management team,” Hayner said.
Customers may now reserve an appointment in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park or Wilton by visiting the Saratoga County DMV website at www.SaratogaCountyNY.gov/DMV.
The Wilton location is scheduled to open on July 27.
