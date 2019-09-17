One year later: Mother who lost sons in tragic Schoharie limo crash continues to grieve

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — It’s been almost a year since the tragic limousine crash in Schoharie took 20 lives. A permanent memorial dedicated to the victims and first responders will be unveiled on the anniversary, October 6.

For Janet Steenburg, it will be a bittersweet occasion. Her sons Axel and Richard, and Axel’s wife Amy, were killed in the crash.

While she is grateful to the Apple Barrel for organizing it, and considers it a beautiful sentiment, the emotions that will rush back are going to be painful.

“In a way it’s kind of a somber day, too. We’re not really going to be down there and seeing our children, you know? We’re going to be going there and seeing basically what’s left of them,” Steenburg told News10, “you know, shoeprints and memories, and that’s going to be it.”

The memorial will be unveiled for the victims’ families in a private ceremony before it is open to the public.

The NTSB confirmed their investigation into the crash is ongoing. They have uncovered safety issues relating to “occupant safety” and will release safety recommendations in the coming weeks.