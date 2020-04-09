One million surgical masks for New York front-line workers arrive in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shipment of one million surgical masks arrived at the Albany Airport’s Cargo Facility Thursday morning.

The shipment included 500 boxes containing masks. They were sent to a state collection center and will be distributed to front-line workers across New York State. The donation was made by Las Vegas Sands, a casino hotel company.

“This pandemic has called on each of us to use every ability we have to help those most impacted by the crisis,” Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson said. “Getting personal protection equipment to our health-care professionals and first responders in Nevada and New York, the epicenter of this crisis, is critical to keeping those brave folks safe, while making sure they can do their jobs to aid our most vulnerable citizens. I am grateful we can leverage our resources to get these donations to the front lines, and we send them with the best wishes of our company and team members.”

The company has donated more than 2.5 million pieces of personal protection equipment to various states, including New York, Massachusetts, California and Nevada.

