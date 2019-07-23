One killed in Schoharie crash involving dump truck

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the New York State Police.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Route 30 in the area of Route 30A, and Barton Hill Road. State Police say a dump truck travelling northbound on Route 30 hit a car pulling out into the road from a private driveway. The driver of the car, 64-year-old Janet Loucks, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 30 was closed in both directions in the area while crews worked to clear the scene and perform accident reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.