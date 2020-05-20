One dead, one injured in Victory Avenue shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a female with injuries Tuesday night.

Schenectady police said they received a call for shots fired around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on Victory Avenue.

Two victims were shot. Fred Gentry, a 48-year-old Schenectady man, died after he received a gunshot would to his neck and face area, police said. A 28-year-old female is in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, she was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

The relationship between the two victims is unknown. Police have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Police said there is no cause for concern for the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

LATEST STORIES