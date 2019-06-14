One dead in Town of Copake car fire

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bartlett Copake Fire_1560530948605.png.jpg

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car fire on North Mountain Road.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at a farm on North Mountain Road in the Town of Copake around 12:04 a.m. Friday. Once the fire was extinguished, crews removed a body from the car.

Officials identified the man who died in the fire as 32-year-old Rudy Martinez, of Copake. His dog also died in the fire.

The car involved was owned and registered by Martinez.

An autopsy determined his cause of death to be inhalation of fire gases.

The investigation indicated the fire was not suspicious; however, due to extensive fire damage, an exact cause has not been found, yet.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are waiting on lab and toxicology reports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play