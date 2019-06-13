One dead in early morning Slingerlands apartment complex fire

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was killed in an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Slingerlands on Thursday, fire officials say.

The call for the fire came in around 2 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, one building in the complex was halfway engulfed in flames.

Due to the building’s age, it was not equipped with sprinklers, fire officials said.

#BREAKING Multiple fire departments are on the scene after a fire broke out at Meadow Brook Apartments in the Slingerlands. I’ll have a live report @ 4:30am on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/Pb0hsLzRJl— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) June 13, 2019

One resident said she woke to what she thought was the sound of loud rain. When she looked out her window, she instead saw bright flames and realized the sound was the crackling of flames. She quickly called 911 while her husband ran door-to-door, ringing doorbells and knocking on windows to alert their neighbors to the danger.

Residents in three separate apartment buildings in the complex were evacuated. Police say they are still working to locate all the complex’s residents.

Fire officials confirmed one person was killed in the fire, an adult male. An autopsy will be conducted at Ellis Hospital on Friday to confirm the victim’s identity.

Two emergency responders also received minor injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.