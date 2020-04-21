Live Now
One dead, 8 displaced after overnight fire in Scotia

Local

by: Marangeli Lopez,

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and eight people were displaced after a fire broke out at multi-family apartments on North Ten Broeck Street in Scotia early Tuesday morning.

Scotia police responded to the reported structure fire on the third floor at 3:31 a.m. Residents of the building were evacuated by first responders.

The fire was in unit 301 where police and fire personnel found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Harpster.

They removed the body from the apartment building, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Scotia Police Department and Schenecdaty County Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the source of the fire. Scotia Police Chief Daniel P. Harrigan says in a statement that the Harpster’s death does not appear suspicious.

The Red Cross supplied food, clothing, and temporary housing to six adults and two kids.

One Police Sergeant received treatment for smoke inhalation at Ellis Hospital, and was released in good condition.

