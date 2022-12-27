Knowing how to perform basic vehicle maintenance and check vital fluid levels will help keep your new car in top shape.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 25, The Polish Community Center will host a day-long car maintenance seminar. The North East Chassis Seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring guest speakers and door prizes.

Fees for the seminar are $120 per person or $500 for five people. Space is limited to 350 people. Attendees will learn about basic maintenance, tire and wheel preparation, shock and spring functions, and more.

Light breakfast and lunch are included. To reserve a spot, call or text (518) 429-4746 or email creckner17@gmail.com.