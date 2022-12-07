ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.

Speedway LLC, 229 S Brandywine Ave in Schenectady alleged to have sold alcohol to a minor. Businesses that were visited but refused to sell to a minor were,

Cumberland Farms Inc., 1268 State St, Schenectady

Budraj P Seenanan, 1339 State St, Schenectady

Esin Fuels Inc., 84 Main St, South Glens Falls

Valley Market Corp., 38 Valley Farms Rd, Pottersville

Speedway LLC, 66 70 Main St, South Glens Falls

Star Liquor Inc., 1142 State St, Schenectady

The SLA explains underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with first time offenses starting at $2,500 to $4,000.