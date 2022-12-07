ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Speedway LLC, 229 S Brandywine Ave in Schenectady alleged to have sold alcohol to a minor. Businesses that were visited but refused to sell to a minor were,
- Cumberland Farms Inc., 1268 State St, Schenectady
- Budraj P Seenanan, 1339 State St, Schenectady
- Esin Fuels Inc., 84 Main St, South Glens Falls
- Valley Market Corp., 38 Valley Farms Rd, Pottersville
- Speedway LLC, 66 70 Main St, South Glens Falls
- Star Liquor Inc., 1142 State St, Schenectady
The SLA explains underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with first time offenses starting at $2,500 to $4,000.