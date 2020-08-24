Older New Yorkers encouraged to get immunizations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is critical for older adults, who remain at high risk for COVID-19, to stay up to date on recommended vaccines for pneumococcal disease and influenza, according to the New York Office for the Aging (NYSOFA).

NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Our immune systems are more easily compromised as we age, and older adults, especially those with chronic health conditions, have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months and older get their annual flu vaccination by the end of October. The CDC said that adults older than 65 should be up to date with the pneumococcal vaccination that helps protect against pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections.

These vaccines will not specifically protect you against the coronavirus, according to NYSOFA, but are recommended to help maintain overall health and protect against other respiratory illnesses.

