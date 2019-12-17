Old newspaper headquarters turned into coffee shop, brewery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An iconic newspaper headquartered in Saratoga Spring is now a coffee shop and brewery.

The century-old Saratogian building at Lake and Maple Avenue underwent a year-and-a-half long renovation to become Walt & Whitman.

Upstairs serves specialty coffee and pastries. It opened on Monday. Downstairs is a brewery, taproom, and lounge, which opens on Thursday.

Preserving the architectural integrity throughout was a priority.

“The building did all the work,” Dir. of Operations Shawna Jenks said. “This building is over 100 years old. It was built in 1902.”

“It’s interesting, too, meeting people that worked in this building,” Cafe Manager Ellen Reidy said. “We had someone come in yesterday that was a publisher, and she pointed out where her cubicle was.”

The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the brewery will be open from 11 a.m. until late.