Oh My Gourd: Giant pumpkins on display around Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Oh my gourd! Seven giant pumpkins are on display in different locations around Saratoga County as a way for people to safely enjoy the annual Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest.

This year’s Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest, an event that typically draws thousands, was for growers only. 20 pumpkins were weighed in with the heaviest reaching over 1,600 pounds.

Seven of those 20 pumpkins are on display around Saratoga County as a way to draw people to different parts of the county.

“All over Saratoga county you can see all of Saratoga county and hopefully help businesses throughout Saratoga county to succeed this year. It’s a really tough year for small businesses you need people to shop, to dine out local, and hopefully you see a pumpkin while you’re in the neighborhood,” said Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

Here are the locations:

Hoffman Car Wash & Hoffman Jiffy Lube – 5 Lowes Drive, Wilton, NY

Mabey’s Moving & Storage, Inc. – 142 Raylinsky Road, Ballston Lake, NY

Coburg Village – Coburg Village Way, Rexford, NY

Stewart’s Shops – 1736 US Route 9, Clifton Park, NY

Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY

Sunnyside Gardens – 345 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Spa State Park, Route 9, Avenue of the Pines entrance, Saratoga Springs, NY

People are encouraged to take selfies while maintaining proper social distancing and wearing a face mask.

