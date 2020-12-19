Officials warn public of snow accidents after storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is asking parents to take their kids to the park and avoid the snow banks on the roads after a young girl was injured.

“I see kids in their driveways sleigh riding down, going into the roads, and playing out in the snow banks,” Apple said. “Everyone wants to have fun and everyone is going frantic being cooped up with COVID, but we still want people to be safe, and these calls are heart wrenching calls you go to when a child is involved.” Apple said.

As dump trucks begin to lift snow from the area, both Apple and Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory say there are also other hidden dangerous that have outlasted the storm. Some of the dangers include people over exerting themselves while digging through the snow and calls for people who fall down.

“We also see issues where there are carbon monoxide issues, if there’s carbon monoxide build up.” Gregory said.

As residents help dig each other out from the storm, the fire department is also asking if the public can dig a fire hydrant out as well.

“That prevents our firefighters from having to take that extra time when they’re hooking up [to the fire hydrant] in the event that there is an emergency,” Gregory said.

According to Gregory, every 30 seconds a fire doubles in size, which is time they need in fighting a fire rather than digging snow from a fire hydrant.