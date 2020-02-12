Officials: Victim in Troy unattended death died of the flu

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say the 24-year-old man found dead Monday at the City Station Apartments on 6th Avenue in Troy died from the flu.

Renssleaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin confirmed the cause of death in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

"As we stated yesterday, we do not believe there is any risk to the public. Our condolences to the family and friends of the student," Richard Crist, Director of Operations, Rensselaer County (2/2) — RensselaerCo.Exec (@RenscoExecutive) February 12, 2020

Both police and health officials were called to the apartment on 6th Avenue Monday out of an abundance of caution. Despite fears online, Coronavirus was quickly ruled out as a potential cause of death.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but McLaughlin and Rensselaer County Director of Operations Richard Crist confirmed the person was a student at RPI.