Officials urge boaters to practice safety on the water

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With more sun and warmer temperatures on the way, local officials are urging boaters to take caution and be prepared when heading out onto the water.

In January, Brianna’s Law was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The law ensures all boaters ages 10 or older complete a one-time course to obtain a boating certificate.

By the year 2025, all operators of a watercraft must have a certificate no matter the age.

According to Sgt. Keith Manners of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and instructor of the state boating course, taking the time to be prepared will keep everyone safe on the water.

“Some of the things you want to do is make sure you have done preventative maintenance, checks and services on your boat, make sure you have charting information,” he said. “The biggest thing I want to stress is having a life vest. And not only having it with you but making sure you are wearing it.”

