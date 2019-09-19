Officials: Surveillance cameras not reliable enough

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Council members are pushing to roll out new surveillance cameras.

Public Safety Chair David Bissember said he hopes to have a new system installed in the coming months.

“We need to do more about making community members feel safe,” Bissember said.

Of the approximately 80 cameras, police and city council agree there are reliability issues.

“[The cameras aren’t] doing anything to deter crime because people know that the cameras aren’t fully operational,” said Councilman Jim Gulli.

Troy Assistant Police Chief Dan DeWolf said in-part in a statement, “I know that there are misconceptions that this project can be quickly remedied. We’re finding that not the case.”

DeWolf said the cameras work intermittently but have continued to help the department in a variety of investigations.