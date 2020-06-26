Officials reach out to faith-based leaders to help curb violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Albany and Troy are reaching out to the faith-based community to help curb the recent rash of violence in their respective cities.

“This is not just from a professional perspective, but it’s personal for me,” said Pastor Elgin Taylor of Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins reached out to religious leaders on Thursday morning to enlist their help to stop the blood shed.

“I believe that if we work together and strategize together along with the city, or through the police department, or however this is going to play out, I believe that it can be done,” Taylor said.

To curb the violence, Taylor said, as trusted leaders, they plan to hold conversations with the community. He also said they’re pushing for activities to return that have been lost due to the pandemic.

“So many community programs and things were cut out and I think you can see the effects of it,” Taylor said.

More than 20 people have been shot in Albany and three people have been killed. Taylor’s also working with Bishop Doctor Norman Macklin.

“It’s a travesty. It’s sad and it’s not necessary,” Macklin said.

Macklin preaches in neighboring Troy, a city not immune to the violence, having several shootings and stabbings in the past couple weeks.

Macklin said Troy’s mayor has also reached out to local churches to stop the violence.

“It’s more than just what they can do. The church has been at the tip-toe, at the center of change in America ever since it started,” Macklin said.

Macklin called the church the moral anchor of the community. He and Taylor said everyone has their part to play in creating change that may start inside the church walls, but must be taken to the streets.

“We can pray, pray, pray all day, but there’s some steps and some actions that we have to take. We’ve got to get involved,” Taylor said.

