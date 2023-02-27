ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Albany officials announced the ratification of a new contract for members of the Albany Fire Department. According to the agreement, members of the Albany Fire Department will see raises of 2.5% in 2023, 2.75% in 2024, and 3% in 2025 and 2026.

“We have worked closely with APPFA President Rob Mengel and his team to quickly reach an agreement to provide these valued public servants with long-needed and much-deserved raises,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I am very thankful for the relationships built by Chief Joseph Gregory and his command staff with the Union and their leadership to help ensure this contract was quickly agreed to and overwhelmingly ratified.”

“The members of the Albany Fire Department risk their own lives every day to protect life and property in our great City and I am proud that they continue to have the backing of Mayor Sheehan and the City of Albany with fair and well-deserved wages,” said Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory. “This new contract will help with recruitment and future growth of our Department as we strive to keep our recently achieved full staffing level of 260 members.”