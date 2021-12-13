Officials investigating fire at explosives research facility in Delanson

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire was reported at Pyrotechnique by Grucci on Old Dare Road in Delanson Monday.

The facility conducts the primary research and development for Fireworks by Grucci, including developing explosive demands for the military and entertainment industry. It also supports the manufacturing operations at the Grucci’s manufacturing firm at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia.

There were no reported injuries or road closures at the fire.

Officials said there is no threat to the public, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will lead on the investigation.