Officials determine cause of loud explosion to be a meteor entering the atmosphere

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into the loud explosion and green flash that happened Sunday evening.

Police say they received multiple reports of the unknown event Sunday evening. Their social media post of the incident has now been viewed over 250,000 times with over 1,000 comments.

Police say initial reports and comments came from Broadalbin south to Charlton and east to Ballston Spa. However, there were no witnesses as to the cause of the event or a known location of the source.

Police say after discussing the matter with several different agencies, including other law enforcement partners, government agencies like the FAA, FBI, ATF, National Weather Service, and NASA, it was determined that the most likely cause of the event was a meteor entering the atmosphere and burning up.