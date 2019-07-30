Official Post-Position Draw for the 92nd Whitney Stakes happening today

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Believe it or not, the Whitney Stakes is just around the corner. Today, the post-position draw will take place for what is considered one of the biggest races of the summer.

The race is the family namesake race of Marylou Whitney, the Saratoga Springs icon who passed away on July 19th at the age of 93. The race will take place at the Saratoga Race Course this Saturday, August third, which is now being called “Marylou Whitney Day” as a way to celebrate her life and honor her contributions to the world of racing.

This year marks the 92nd running of the $1 million Whitney Stakes. Today’s post-position draw begins at six p.m. at Sperry’s on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs.